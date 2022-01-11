Online streaming platform Netflix announced the release date for the upcoming season on December 15.

Creator and main character of Afterlife, Ricky Gervais – who plays Tony in the show – confirmed the release date on Twitter with a poster of him and Brandy the dog walking into the distance.

The show follows Tony, who is struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, as he reminisces in flashbacks whilst meeting new people who help him to overcome his grief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series of After Life:

When will season three be released?

Netflix and Ricky Gervais confirmed that the next season of After Life will be available on the streaming platform this Friday (January 14).

Ricky Gervais confirmed season three of After Life on social media.

Season two of the show was released in April 2021.

Who will star in season three?

Netflix unveiled new pictures from the season three set on May 13, confirming cast members who will return for the new season.

In the behind-the-scenes photos, Ricky Gervais meets up with Penelope Wilton (Anne) at their usual spot on the bench in the graveyard.

Ricky is also seen with Joe Wilkinson (Pat the postman) and David Earl (Brian) as they reunite with Tony Way (Lenny) and Jo Hartley (June).

According to the latest teaser of the show, Diane Morgan (Kath), Ashley Jensen (Emma), and Ethan Lawrence (James) will be returning to our screens.

Brandy the dog will also be back in the latest instalment with Kerry Godliman (Lisa) and David Bradley (Ray) returning in flashbacks.

What to expect from the new season

In the last season of After Life, Tony finds out that his father Ray has passed away from dementia so a funeral may take place during season three.

During the final episode of season two, Tony has begun to heal from the loss of his wife Lisa, but the topic of grief will be a key feature in the upcoming season.

Tony managed to save the local newspaper last season so another overarching plot could see the paper's new lease of life as the journalists continue to report for the Tambury Gazette.

Viewers can expect to see plenty of flashbacks through Tony's laptop as he goes about day-to-day life, reminiscing of the good times he shared with his wife.

How many episodes will there be?

Viewers can expect at least six episodes of season three, following the same pattern as seasons one and two.

Has a trailer been released for After Life season 3?

An official trailer for season three was released on New Year’s Day.

The trailer sees Tony explain that he wants to go on a trip to scatter his dad’s ashes as he continues his journey with grief.

Since the announcement of season three, Ricky Gervais has shared a montage of clips from the new season, with many new and returning characters.

The creator has also shared another montage of himself and Brandy the Dog enjoying various walks with 'You’re My Best Friend’ by Queen playing in the background.

Will there be a season four?

Sadly, season three will be the last series of After Life.

Ricky Gervais told Lorraine: 'That'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right, and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth to star in new series of The Apprentice

How to watch

Viewers will need a Netflix account to watch the latest season this week.

Netflix subscriptions are priced from £5.99 and seasons one and two are still available if you need to catch up before the new season.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron