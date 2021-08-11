Friends stars' David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have sent the internet wild today over dating rumours.

The couple reunited during the Friends 25th anniversary reunion special and are said to have started dating outside of the popular American sitcom. They played Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the series.

Schwimmer said during the Friends reunion episode in May ‘I had a major crush on Jen’ whilst Aniston replied ‘It was reciprocated’.

The pair have remained close since filming for the reunion episode finished, with Schwimmer often flying from New York to Los Angeles to see Aniston.

Many Rachel and Ross fans have reacted to the dating rumour on social media, with most jumping for joy at the potential couple.

Friends fan account @insidefriends said on Twitter: “Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer are rumoured to be seeing eachother and we're HERE for it.”

Another tweet from @McGarveyDraws said: “If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating, I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace".

Whilst David Schwimmer has reportedly denied the dating rumours, some fans are holding onto the couple's rumoured romance. In the reunion show, Schwimmer stated that the friends had never dated due to ‘one of us always being in a relationship’. Now the pair are both single, there could still be a potential romance between the two.