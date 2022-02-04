Funimation. Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FUNimation Entertainment

Since debuting in 2013, the series has been an international phenomenon.

Attack on Titan follows a group of teenagers who live in a world where giant man-eating Titans threaten the fate of humanity.

But it is now coming to what promises to be a dramatic end.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the next episode of Attack on Titan being released?

It is scheduled to air in Japan on Sunday (February 7) – and will be released on streaming services internationally on the same day.

What is the episode title and is there a plot description?

Episode 80 is titled: ‘From You, 2,000 Years Ago’ – which references the very first episode of the series which was called ‘To You, in 2000 Years’.

Will the the episode be on Funimation and Crunchyroll?

Yes, both Funimation and Crunchyroll are showing Attack on Titan Season 4 part two.

In the US you can also stream the final season on Hulu.

Is Season 4 the final season of Attack on Titan?

Yes, it is the final season of the show.

Season 4 is even subtitled: Attack on Titan: The Final Season.

The manga came to an end in 2021.

How many episodes are in Season 4?

Sunday’s episode will be the 20th episode of the season – which has been split in two parts.

Season 4 will have 28 episodes in total, the first half of the season had 16 episodes and part two is slated to have 12.

However there have long been rumours that the anime will actually finish with a big screen adaption – although nothing has been confirmed so far.

Is Attack on Titan on Netflix?

Season one of Attack on Titan is on Netflix in the UK.

However all four seasons are available on streaming services such as Funimation and Crunchyroll.

