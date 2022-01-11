It was announced this morning that BBC Three will return to TV listings in the next few weeks.

The channel, which was popular with younger audiences, was taken off the airwaves in 2016 and moved online in the hope to boost ratings.

BBC Three has continued to grow in popularity since moving online which has encouraged the channel to return to TV.

BBC Three will launch alongside the highly anticipated Ru Paul's Drag Race vs the World.

Here is everything you need to know about BBC Three:

When will the channel return?

It has been confirmed that BBC Three will return to TV screens on February 1 this year.

What time will the channel start?

The channel will broadcast daily from 7pm and will be available to watch on Sky, Virgin, Freeview, and Freesat.

BBC Three will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

When will Drag Race UK vs the World air?

BBC Three will launch alongside the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World on February 1.

The highly anticipated show will see previous drag queens from the UK series compete against international queens for the title of ‘Drag Queen of the World’.

The cast is yet to be announced but RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr will be returning as the judges.

The show is a spin-off from the original RuPaul's Drag Race which aired in the US back in 2009 and since the success of the show, Drag Race UK has been a huge hit amongst BBC Three viewers.

Will BBC Three host live football coverage?

BBC Three will be hosting a variety of shows including comedy, documentaries, news, and sport.

The channel has confirmed that during the week of launch, it will be hosting the semi-finals and the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be hosted by football pundit Jermaine Jenas.

The football matches will begin at 7pm during launch week, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm on BBC iPlayer.

What other shows will air alongside the launch of BBC Three?

Drag Race UK Versus the World will not be the only new show launching from February 1.

A six-part true-crime series called Santa Claus the Serial Killer will see award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar as he travels to Toronto, Canada to explore the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

BBC Three have also confirmed that a new 10-part show named Flight Club, which has been commissioned by BBC Scotland and Screen Scotland, will see cameras go behind the scenes of the daily life of the staff and crew that work at Loganair airline.

