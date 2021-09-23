'The Bomber' featured in the background of BBC series, Vigil. Picture: BBC/ Vigil

Andy Wing, an artist from Gosport, has had one of his artwork pieces included in Vigil – which stars Martin Compston and Suranne Jones.

'The Bomber' was featured early on in the drama, which focuses on a police investigation of a murder on a submarine called HMS Vigil.

The artwork was created by the Gosport artist 20 years ago and is humorous take on life on board a submarine.

The piece is featured 55 minutes into the first episode, which aired on August 29.

‘The Bomber’ is seen in the background of a conversation between Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Commander Neil Newson (Paterson Joseph), who is the captain of HMS Vigil, as the detective tries to unravel the truth behind the murder.

Andy Wing said: ‘I saw it (The Bomber) when I was watching the programme.

‘I had no idea it would make an appearance.

‘I sent the piece to the creative department as a favour.

‘It was a pleasant surprise!

‘We've received a few contacts from people who said the show had reminded them to get one of my pictures which is great.’

The artist sells his military silhouette pieces at Stoke Gallery in Gosport, which is a family-run art gallery owned by his parents.

Vigil comes from the producers of Line of Duty and features an all-star line up including Suranne Jones of Doctor Foster, Martin Compston of Line of Duty, Rose Leslie of Game of Thrones, Paterson Jones of Casualty, Gary Lewis of Billy Elliot and many more.

The final episode of Vigil is set to air on Sunday, September 26 on BBC One at 9pm.

Previous episodes are available now on BBC iPlayer.

