Juliette Binoche stars as Marianne Winckler in Between Two Worlds.

The movie follows a French journalist who goes undercover to research her next book as she investigates rising precarity in French society through her experiences in the northern port city of Caen in France.

Juliette Binoche plays Parisian writer Marianne Winckler, who relocates to the Caen and immerses herself in a community of itinerant workers that make ends meet by cleaning the ferries.

But is there a release date for Between Two Worlds and will Portsmouth feature in the movie?

Here is everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

Between Two Worlds will be released on May 27 in the UK.

Will Between Two Worlds be available in cinemas?

Between Two Worlds will be available in selected cinemas on its release date.

It will also be available to stream on Curzon Home Cinema.

Who is in the cast?

Juliette Binoche will star as main character Marianne Winckler in Between Two Worlds.

Other cast members include:

-Hélène Lambert as Chrystèle

-Aude Ruyter as Lucie

-Jérémy Lechevallier as Eric

-Didier Pupin as Cédric

-Léa Carne as Marilou.

What is the plot?

In Between Two Worlds, Marianne experiences the drudgery of cleaning the ferries first-hand and records her observations as source material for a book she will pen back in Paris.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: ‘Marianne Winckler, a well-known author, goes to live in northern France to research for her new book on the subject of job insecurity.

‘Without revealing her true identity, she gets hired as a cleaner, working with a group of other women.

‘In this new role, she experiences financial instability and social invisibility first-hand.

‘But she also discovers mutual assistance and solidarity, strong bonds shared by these behind-the-scenes working women.’

Will Portsmouth feature in Between Two Worlds?

In the movie, Marianne cleans the ferries that travel between Ouistreham and Portsmouth.

However, according to IMDB, filming for Between Two Worlds took place in France.

Is there an age rating?

The age rating for Between Two Worlds is 12A.

Films rated 12A are suitable for children aged 12 and over.

However, people younger than 12 may see a 12A so long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Between Two Worlds was released in January 2022.

The trailer is in French, with English subtitles.