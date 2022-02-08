All four artists are up for the Brit Awards most prestigious prizes – artist and album of the year.

Sam Fender, who will be performing at this year's Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, is also up for both awards and the best alternative/rock act award.

Adele is leading the nominations for this year's Brit Awards alongside Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz, and Sam Fender.

The ceremony will be hosted for the first time by comedian Mo Gilligan at London's O2 arena.

Mo Gilligan will take over from comedian Jack Whitehall who has hosted the Brits for the last four years.

But what time will the Brits be on TV tonight and how can you tune in?

Here's everything you need to know:

What time will the Brits be on TV?

The Brit Awards 2022 will be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm tonight.

Who is nominated?

The Brits have scrapped gendered categories for the 2022 awards ceremony and they have been replaced by gender-neutral gongs.

This year's nominations feature the most women artists in more than a decade, with 18 female or all-women groups up for awards.

In 2000 and 2001, 18 female acts were also nominated.

Alongside Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Dave and Sam Fender who are all up for artist of the year, there are many who are up for the other awards.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X are up for two awards and they will battle it out against Taylor Swift for International Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift released two re-recorded albums in 2021 including Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), which featured the 10-minute version of fan favourite, All too Well.

Sir Elton John has also been nominated this year in the song of the year category for his collaboration with Dua Lipa.

The nomination for their song Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) is Elton John's first Brit nomination in 20 years.

Dua Lipa is also nominated for the best pop/R&B gong.

Musician Inflo has been named as an early winner of the producer of the year award.

The record producer and songwriter, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, has co-written and produced for some of the biggest names in music including Adele and Little Simz.

Other awards include group of the year, best new artist, dance artist, and many more.

Who is performing?

Singer Holly Humberstone, who was named this year's rising star by the Brits, will perform tonight alongside Little Simz, Ed Sheeran, and Liam Gallagher during the event.

KSI and Anne-Marie will play their song ‘Don't Play Games’ live from the O2 arena and chart-topper Adele also announced that she will take the stage tonight.

The 'Easy on Me' singer announced the news on February 1 via her Instagram page as she said: 'I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week! And I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it.'

American popstar Doja Cat was scheduled to appear but had to pull out of her performance as one of her crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The artist tweeted that 'numerous members' of her crew 'both on and off stage' had the virus.

