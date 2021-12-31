We have lost many famous faces this year including Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Celebrity deaths 2021: The famous faces who tragically died this year including Prince Phillip and Archbishop Desmond Tutu

OVER the last 12 months, we have lost many famous figures including royalty, comedians, and musical legends.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 31st December 2021, 2:12 pm

As the year comes to a close, many stars have sadly left us who had important roles on the stage and screen.

We have rounded up a list of some of the most famous names we have lost this year.

Click through our gallery below to see them.

1. Gerry Marsden

Frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Gerry Marsden died aged 78 on January 3 from a blood infection in his heart. His famous songs include Liverpool FC's fan favourite 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Photo: Dave Thompson

2. Larry King

American broadcasting legend Larry King passed away on January 23 aged 87 after spending time in hospital with Covid:19. His cause of death was sepsis.

Photo: Lee Jin-man

3. Christopher Plummer

Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Christopher Plummer died on February 5 aged 91 after hitting his head in a fall two weeks prior. He was best known for his role in The Sound of Music.

Photo: Jason Merritt/TERM

4. Johnny Briggs

Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs died aged 85 on February 28 following a long-term illness. He played womaniser Mike Baldwin on the soap for more than 30 years.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole

