As the year comes to a close, many stars have sadly left us who had important roles on the stage and screen.
We have rounded up a list of some of the most famous names we have lost this year.
Click through our gallery below to see them.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
1. Gerry Marsden
Frontman of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Gerry Marsden died aged 78 on January 3 from a blood infection in his heart. His famous songs include Liverpool FC's fan favourite 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.
Photo: Dave Thompson
2. Larry King
American broadcasting legend Larry King passed away on January 23 aged 87 after spending time in hospital with Covid:19. His cause of death was sepsis.
Photo: Lee Jin-man
3. Christopher Plummer
Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Christopher Plummer died on February 5 aged 91 after hitting his head in a fall two weeks prior. He was best known for his role in The Sound of Music.
Photo: Jason Merritt/TERM
4. Johnny Briggs
Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs died aged 85 on February 28 following a long-term illness. He played womaniser Mike Baldwin on the soap for more than 30 years.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole