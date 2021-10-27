Ulrika Jonsson is part of the cast for Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The E4 series is set to return next year as six celebrities and reality show stars join the Celebs Go Dating agency to find the one.

Celebs Go Dating sees dating experts, Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson, play cupid to a host of single celebrities.

Comedian Rob Beckett narrates the show, keeping you up-to-date with the goings on at the dating agency.

Last year, E4 moved celebrities into a mansion to comply with Covid-19 restrictions but in the next series the celebrities will be going back to the agency in a hope to find true love.

Here's the full line up for the latest series of Celebs Go Dating:

Ulrika Jonsson

Model and TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson is set to join the dating experts as she hopes to find 'the man of her dreams once and for all' after being married three times.

She shot to fame as a weather presenter before she took on the role as the presenter of ITV’s sports entertainment show, Gladiators.

Abz Love

The 5ive pop star was a common feature on every teenager girls wall back in the 90s and now the star is back on the market and looking for love.

42-year-old Abz, whose real name is Richard Abidin Breen was the lead singer of the pop boyband.

Chloe Brockett

Chloe is known for her role in reality series The Only Way is Essex and is the youngest celeb to join the Celebs Go Dating agency.

The 20-year-old loves to speak her mind and often finds herself in trouble so she is sure to be a great contestant on the show.

Ryan-Mark Parsons

Ryan-Mark is known as being the youngest ever contestant on The Apprentice.

He is now 21-years-old and is a frequent user of social media site TikTok.

The posh businessman went viral on social media after he was seen eating a McDonald’s with a knife and fork just days after a £1,000 jar of caviar left him hospitalised.

Nikita Jasmine

Nikita is best known for being on the UK version of Married at First Sight.

She was kicked off the show for 'breaching code of conduct' following a foulmouthed rant towards her co-stars.

Nikita is now back on the dating scene and is sure to cause some drama on Celebs Go Dating.

Miles Nazaire

Made in Chelsea heart-throb, Miles, is known for his lothario ways as the reality series follows the lives of affluent young people in some of the richest areas of London.

After it was confirmed that he was no longer dating Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler, he was confirmed to take place in Celebs Go Dating.

When will the show air?

An exact release date for Celebs Go Dating is yet to be announced by E4 but the show will air in 2022.

