Doctor Who will soon be returning to our screens with a series of special episodes – and the occassion brings to mind times where the Tardis has landed in Hampshire.
Ahead of David Tennant’s imminent return as the titular Time Lord for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary – after which Ncuti Gatwa will take over the role -, we’ve put together a list of things which connect the long-running science fiction franchise to Portsmouth.
Here are seven ways the city is linked to the series, from hidden Daleks to visits from the Time Lord themselves.
1. The Doctor in Eastney
In 1971, Doctor Who came to Portsmouth. Third Doctor serial The Sea Devils starred Jon Pertwee and included several locations in the city.
Jon Pertwee is here pictured at Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney. Pictured with him L-R: Ordnance electrical mechanic Stephen Scholes from Leeds, control electrical mechanic Gerald Taylor from Wolverhampton (who were acting as extras in the filming), and David King from Chichester House. West Leigh is pictured taking a photo. Picture: The News 715097-2 Photo: The News archive
Pictured - The Doctor Who Exhibition at Portsmouth Comic Con 2023. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Doctor Who in Cosham
The 1985 serial Revelation of The Daleks featured the North Harbour IBM building in Cosham, which is now Lakeside North Harbour. The News PP5009 Photo: -
4. Portsmouth Comic Con 2023 - Two Doctors
Two former Doctors met with fans at this year's Comic Con. Peter Davison and Colin Baker - who played the fifth and six incarnations respectively - signed autographs and spoke to Whovians at the event. They were also joined by Nicola Bryant, who played Peri Brown across both their tenures.
Pictured: People dressed up at the event Picture: Haibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman