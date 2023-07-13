4 . The Doctor in Eastney

In 1971, Doctor Who came to Portsmouth. Third Doctor serial The Sea Devils starred Jon Pertwee and included several locations in the city. Jon Pertwee is here pictured at Fraser Gunnery Range at Eastney. Pictured with him L-R: Ordnance electrical mechanic Stephen Scholes from Leeds, control electrical mechanic Gerald Taylor from Wolverhampton (who were acting as extras in the filming), and David King from Chichester House. West Leigh is pictured taking a photo. Picture: The News 715097-2 Photo: The News archive