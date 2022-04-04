Steven Bartlett joined the likes of Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Sara Davies as he became the youngest Dragon in the den.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur is the founder of social media marketing company Social Chain and the author of Happy Sexy Millionaire.

In the first 12 episodes of the new series, 23 deals were made and more than £1.7m of investment was pledged.

But when will the final episode of Dragons’ Den air on TV and will the show return for series 20?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the final episode of Dragons’ Den air?

The final episode of season 19 will air on Thursday, April 7.

Will the episode be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The finale will air on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday.

The show will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after the show has aired on BBC One.

What will happen in the final episode?

The finale will feature an array of pitches including a moveable webcam, a caffeine chew for long-distance runners, and festive decorations with a twist.

Is the owner of Caffeine Bullet from Hampshire?

Entrepreneur David Hellard is set to appear in the final episode of Dragons’ Den tonight.

The businessman is from Winchester in Hampshire and he created the caffeine chew after he found a gap in the market for an energy product with fast results.

One Caffeine Bullet contains 100MG of caffeine and 31 calories per chew.

What deals have been made in the series so far?

The Dragons have made a total of 27 offers in the first 12 episodes of season 19.

Four of these offers were rejected by the entrepreneurs.

Steven invested a whopping £150,000 in a cheese subscription app in the first episode of the season.

In episode five, Sara and Peter split a £100,000 investment in an escape room adventure course for a 25 per cent stake in the business.

In episode 11, Touker and Peter invested a total of £80,000 in a vegan hand-sanitising gel business called Let's Sanitise for 25 per cent equity.

Deborah also invested £50,000 in Panther Milk, a plant-based milk cocktail business, for a 25 per cent stake.

Will there be a season 20 of the show?

Season 20 of Dragons’ Den is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

The 19th season of the show was confirmed several weeks before the season 18 finale.

Dragons’ Den is one of the BBC's flagship evening shows and attracts several million viewers per episode so a 20th season could be in the pipeline for the Dragons.

