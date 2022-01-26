It follows the story of Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), gifted young man whose father accepts ownership of the planet Attakis.

A valuable resource is produced on the planet named 'spice' and as Paul's powers begin to develop, his father loses his grip on the planet as enemies begin to close in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothée Chalamet stars in Dune.

The film adapts the first half of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel of the same name, which was released in 1963.

Dune part 2 will be released in 2023.

But is Dune available to stream online and when will the film be released on DVD?

Here's everything you need to know:

Can you watch Dune on Disney+?

Dune is not currently available on Disney+.

The movie is being distributed by Warner Bros which is owned by AT&T.

Disney+ attempted to purchase Warner Bros in 2016 but failed to succeed which means that Dune may never feature on the streaming site.

Is Dune on Netflix?

The first part of the sci-fi series is not currently available on Netflix.

Dune could eventually end up being released on the platform after it has been released on DVD.

Is Dune on HBO Max?

At this time, HBO Max is only available in America, and Dune was released on the platform on its theatre release date on October 21, 2021.

The movie was removed from HBO Max a month later after the contract ended with Warner Bros.

The studio decided to release all of their upcoming movies and shows onto the platform in 2021 after the pandemic caused cinema theatres to close.

A spin-off series of the movie called Dune: The Sisterhood is currently in the works and will be released on HBO Max with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Is Dune on Sky Cinema?

Dune is only available to buy or rent in the UK, Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands on Sky Cinema.

The movie is also unavailable on Now TV.

When does Dune come out on DVD?

Dune will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray, and on 4K Ultra disc on January 31, 2022 in the UK.

The movie is also available to buy via Amazon Video and Apple TV for £13.99.

The sci-fi film was released on DVD on January 11 in the US.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron