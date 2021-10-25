The Slater's face eviction after an argument with landlord Suki Panesar.

As ever, EastEnders has plenty of drama happening in this week’s episodes, with Stacey Slater returning to Albert Square and an unknown baby left on Martin Fowler's doorstep.

Here is everything you need to know about what is happening in EastEnders this week:

Stacey Slater returns

Stacey's mother Jean has planned a surprise party for her daughters return and appeals to landlord Suki Panesar to fix their faulty boiler. Jean is left irritated when she receives an unhelpful response from the landlord, refusing the fix the boiler.

The party then kicks off and Stacey soon appears but it's not long until the Slater sister starts causing trouble.

Stacey heads round to the Panesar’s and appeals to Kheerat to fix the boiler but then is left furious by his refusal.

She then steals his keys to later have a shower in the Panesar's house.

The Panesar's realise someone has broken in and notice that Jags' watch is missing.

Suki then storms into Stacey's probation meeting and declares in front of the probation officer that Stacey was the one who stole the watch.

She then presents the Slaters with an eviction notice.

Stacey rejects Martin

After the welcome home party, Martin opens up to Zack about his remaining feelings for his ex-wife and Zack encourages Martin to reveal them to Stacey.

Stacey then stops Martin in his tracks by revealing a huge bombshell.

What could it be?

Aaron threatens Kat

Viewers will have seen last week that Harvey made a racist comment towards Ash Panesar after she threw up in his car.

The comment then saw the taxi driver lose his job with boss Kat Slater firing him.

This week, Harvey's son Aaron decides to take matters into his own hands as Harvey struggles to find a new job.

Aaron storms over to threaten Kat for unfair dismissal of his father but will Aaron make the situation worse?

Zack steals Martin's identity

Sharon is left shocked when she is approached by an angry stranger called Neil, who reveals his daughter has been left heartbroken by Zack.

Sharon covers for Zack but later questions him on his behaviour after his break up with Nancy.

Later, Zack panics as Neil confronts him and he pretends to be Martin instead.

His lies then have disastrous consequences when the mistaken identities land both him and Martin in trouble.

A baby is left in the hands of Zack and Martin

After the turn of events, Sharon offers to take Zack and Martin out for dinner but then the pair return home to find a surprise on their doorstep.

A one-year-old baby has been left in their care with a note that says 'Alyssa is yours, please take care of her'.

But the question on everyone's lips is who’s the father?

You can tune into EastEnders every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Monday and Friday's episodes air at 8pm, with Tuesday and Thursdays episodes airing at 7.30pm on BBC One.

You can catch up on all things EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron