The musical debuted in theatres late in 2021 and won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film this year.

It stars Stephanie Beatriz alongside María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.

And the songs have proved to be extremely popular so far.

Encanto. Picture: Disney

We Don’t Talk About Bruno has reached number one in the UK charts and number two in the U.S. – higher than even Let It Go achieved in 2013.

If you want to watch the movie or just listen to the soundtrack, here’s all you need to know:

Is Encanto on Disney+?

Encanto is available on Disney+ right now it has been available since Christmas time.

Do you have to pay any extra?

If you have a subscription to Disney+ you don’t have to pay any extra to watch Encanto.

Is Encanto on Netflix?

No Encanto is not available on Netflix in the UK at this time.

What is the plot of Encanto?

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” Mirabel—the only ordinary member of her extraordinary family—discovers that the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.

How can you listen to the Encanto soundtrack?

The Encanto soundtrack is available for purchase on digital stores such as iTunes Store and Amazon.

It is also available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Prime Music and more.

Is We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto?

Yes the break out track is from the Encanto soundtrack.

Did Lin-Manuel Miranda write the songs?

The Hamilton creator wrote eight original songs for the Encanto sountrack.

The score was composed by Germaine Franco.

