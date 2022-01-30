Zendaya as Rue in HBO's Euphoria Season 2. Picture: HBO

The HBO drama has returned for its second season to kick 2022 off with a bang.

Starring Zendaya as main character Rue, the show follows the lives of high school students in America.

Debuting in 2019, two special episodes aired in 2020 and 2021 and have now been followed by a second season.

So far three episodes of Euphoria Season 2 have aired.

Here’s all you need to know about the next episode:

When is Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 released?

Title: ‘You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can’, the episode is scheduled to air on tonight in the US.

In the UK the episode will air in the early hours of tomorrow (January 31) due to the time difference.

What time is the episode released?

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 will be released at 9pm ET in the US on January 30.

It will come out at 2am on January 31 in the UK and will air on Sky Atlantic.

According to HBO website it will be repeated at 11.10pm ET on January 30.

Has a plot description be released and what is the episode called?

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 is titled ‘You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can’.

The name is a reference to a phrase frequently reproduced on leaflets distributed by French Surrealists.

On HBO’s website it says: ‘At Maddy's birthday party, relationships are celebrated and questioned. Meanwhile, Jules turns to Elliot for advice and Cal takes a trip down memory lane.’

Who is the featured character?

In the first episode of season 2, Fezco and Ashtray were the featured characters.

Nate Jacobs was the featured character in episode 2, while Cal Jacobs was the featured character in episode 3.

From the description released by HBO it sounds like Maddy will be the featured character in episode 4.

When will Episode 4 be available on HBO Max?

On HBO’s website it says the episode will be available on catch up from Monday, January 31.

Can you stream Euphoria in the UK?

In the UK if you don’t have a Sky Atlantic subscription, you can stream Euphoria season two through Now TV – you need an entertainment pass to watch it, which costs £7.99 per month.

Who is in the cast?

Zendaya stars in Euphoria along side:

- Maude Apatow

- Angus Cloud

- Eric Dane

- Alexa Demie

- Jacob Elordi

- Barbie Ferreira

- Nika King

- Storm Reid

- Hunter Schafer

- Algee Smith

- Sydney Sweeney

- Colman Domingo

- Javon "Wanna" Walton

- Austin Abrams

- Dominic Fike

