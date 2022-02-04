Zendaya as Rue in HBO's Euphoria Season 2. Picture: HBO

The HBO drama has returned for its second season to kick 2022 off with a bang.

Starring Zendaya as main character Rue, the show follows the lives of high school students in America.

Debuting in 2019, two special episodes aired in 2020 and 2021 and have now been followed by a second season.

So far four episodes of Euphoria Season 2 have aired.

Here’s all you need to know about the next episode:

When is Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 released?

The fifth episode of Euphoria season 2 is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 6 in the US.

In the UK the episode will air in the early hours of Monday (February 7) due to the time difference.

What time is the episode released?

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 will be released at 9pm ET in the US on February 6.

The episode will be repeated at 11pm ET on Sunday.

It will come out at 2am on February 7 in the UK and will air on Sky Atlantic.

Has a plot description be released and what is the episode called?

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5’s episode title is ‘Stand Still Like the Hummingbird’.

It is a reference to a book of the same name written by Henry Miller.

On HBO’s website it features the following ominous plot description: ‘Fate has a way of catching up with those who try to outrun it.’

Is there a teaser for Episode 5?

Yes a short teaser has been released on Euphoria’s official YouTube channel.

It features many characters looking shocked and Rue does not appear in the footage.

Has Rue died?

At the end of Episode 4, Rue seems to suffer an overdose – and it lacked Zendaya’s usual narration.

It has left fans fearing that Rue died in the episode, with her fate left ambigious.

When will Episode 5 be available on HBO Max?

On HBO’s website it says the episode will be available on catch up from Monday, February 7.

Can you stream Euphoria in the UK?

In the UK if you don’t have a Sky Atlantic subscription, you can stream Euphoria season two through Now TV – you need an entertainment pass to watch it, which costs £7.99 per month.

Who is in the cast?

Zendaya stars in Euphoria along side:

- Maude Apatow

- Angus Cloud

- Eric Dane

- Alexa Demie

- Jacob Elordi

- Barbie Ferreira

- Nika King

- Storm Reid

- Hunter Schafer

- Algee Smith

- Sydney Sweeney

- Colman Domingo

- Javon "Wanna" Walton

- Austin Abrams

- Dominic Fike

