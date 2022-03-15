The Eurovision Song Contest is an international singing competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

This year's competition will mark the 66th Eurovision Song Contest and it will take place in Turin following Måneskin's triumphant win last year.

Italian group Måneskin won last year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the UK are pre-qualified for the grand final, while the rest of the countries have been allocated positions in one of the two semi-finals.

But when will Eurovision 2022 take place?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Eurovision 2022?

Sam Ryder will compete for the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The singing competition will run across three events this year, kicking off with the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 10.

The second semi-final will then take place on Thursday, May 12, with the grand finale scheduled for Saturday, May 14.

Will Eurovision 2022 be available to watch on BBC One?

In the UK, the BBC will provide coverage for this year's Eurovision.

Previously, the semi-finals were broadcast on BBC Four but this year, they will air on BBC Three following the relaunch of the channel.

The live final will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and BBC Radio 2 on May 14.

Will Russia compete in Eurovision 2022?

40 countries are set to take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest at PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia will no longer be taking part in the competition.

In a statement, Eurovision said: ‘The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

‘The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.

‘The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.'

Other countries taking part in Eurovision 2022 include Sweden, Greece, Latvia, Australia, and Ukraine.

Will TikTok star Sam Ryder compete as the UK entry?

On Thursday, March 10, radio presenter Scott Mills revealed that TikTok star Sam Ryder will compete as the UK's Eurovision entry.

The singer will perform his song Space Man, which he co-wrote with Max Wolfgang and Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge.

Who will present Eurovision in the UK?

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will commentate at this year's Eurovision semi-finals.

Scott Mills said: ‘Eurovision is one of my highlights of the year! I’m so looking forward to getting back in the commentary box with Rylan and bringing BBC Three viewers all the action from Turin.’

Rylan Clark added: ‘I’m so excited to be back for Eurovision 2022 and even more excited to be heading to BBC Three! Myself and Scott love the show and after a few years away from the physical Eurovision bubble we both can’t wait to bring you ALL the semi-final action live from Turin. We promise we will make this year bigger and better than ever before and I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!’

Last year, Portsmouth-born Amanda Holden and host Graham Norton accompanied Rylan and Scott on presenting duties.

When was the last time the UK won Eurovision?

The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times.

The last time the UK won the contest was back in 1997 with Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves.

