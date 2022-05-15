Eurovision: Where will it be held next year? Here is how the host for 2023 is decided

The UK is one of the favourites to win Eurovision 2022 along with Ukraine.
Maneskin were the winners last year, which is why Italy are the hosts for this year.
Netherlands were the hosts in 2021 and the competition took place in Rotterdam.
It has been 24 years since the UK hosted Eurovision, with Katrina and the Waves winning in 1997, and the 1998 edition took place in Birmingham.
But where will Eurovision 2023 take place?
Here’s all you need to know:
Who will host Eurovision 2023
Ukraine will be the hosts for Eurovision 2023 after Kalush Orchestra won last night.
UK’s Sam Ryder came in second place, having been first after the juries vote, which is the highest position since 1994.