Max Harwood as Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Picture: PA Wire

Max Harwood has risen to fame with his lead role playing Jamie New in Amazon Prime adaption of the hit musical.

The movie is based on the true story of a 16-year-old who dreams of becoming a drag queen.

The film is inspired by the BBC Three documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, which features Jamie Campbell but in the film, the character is known as Jamie New.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie overcomes bullying and scrutiny in order to live out his dreams with the help of his doting mother and best friend Pritti.

Here's everything you need to know about Max Harwood who plays the aspiring drag queen:

Where is he from?

Max is originally from Basingstoke in Hampshire.

He attended school at Bishop Challoner, Queen Mary's College and then went onto study at Guildford School of Acting before moving to London to pursue his acting career.

How old is he?

Max was born on September 12, 1997 and is now 24 years old.

What else has he starred in?

Max is mostly known for his theatre performances and Everybody's Talking About Jamie is his first major film role.

These theatre roles have included Something About This Night (2017), Point Of View (2017), Rent (2017) and Spring Awakening(2018).

What is his Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @Max.harwood.

What is next for the star?

Max is set to star in 'The Loneliest Boy in the World' in 2022.

This film is set to be a modern fairy tale which includes zombies.

The Everybody's Talking About Jamie star is set to play a character called Oliver.

The cast also includes Susan Wokoma from Chewing Gum, Evan Ross from Are You Being Served?, Ben Miller from The Armstrong & Miller Show plus many more.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron