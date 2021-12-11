Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points going into the last Grand Prix of the year.

It means that the race is a straight shoot-out between the drivers – and it means the stakes are extremely high.

If you have been avidly following every twist and turn of the season, or just want to see how it ends, you will be wondering how to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is the final F1 race on TV?

Yes the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be televised this weekend in the UK – the same as all the other races during the 2021 season.

Will it be on free-to-air TV or just Sky?

Sky Sports have been airing the Formula One throughout 2021 – and even have a dedicated F1 channel.

But a deal has been struck with Channel 4 to allow it to also show the Abu Dhabi GP, so if you aren’t a Sky subscriber you will still be able to watch.

However qualifying will still be exclusive to Sky.

What time does the coverage start?

Channel 4 will have coverage from 12.55pm on Sunday – with a special reaction show continuing from 4pm to 5pm following the dramatic conclusion.

Sky had coverage of the third practice from 9.45am today and will show the qualifying live from noon until 2.40pm – on Sky Sports F1 as well as Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage of the Grand Prix itself will start at 11.30am with On the Grid, followed by the race, on Sky Sports tomorrow.

What does Lewis Hamilton need to win?

Throughout the 2021 season, Sir Lewis and Max have fought tooth and nail across 21 grands prix leading into Sunday’s final and are tied on 369.5 points at the top of the standings.

It means that Sir Lewis has to get more points than Verstappen – by finishing higher than him in the points places.

In the event that both crash out or finish outside the points then Verstappen wins on tie-breaker as he has won more GPs this season.

