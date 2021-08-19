Aaron Simpson was briefly on loan at Portsmouth in 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler/ Bluepitch Media

Aaron Simpson and Mary Bedford were voted out of the ITV2 reality show on Wednesday night.

Viewers had been asked to pick their favourite couples in the show before the islanders were told to gather round the firepit to hear the results.

Mary and Aaron were eliminated from the programme ahead of the final next week.

Simpson joined Portsmouth on loan from Wolves on January 31, 2017, but failed to make any appearances for the Blues and was recalled by his parent club on March 17 of that year.

He made 12 appearances for Sutton during the 2020-21 season, as the club was promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history.

After being dumped from the villa, Mary said it is “early days” for her and Aaron as a couple.

She added: ‘Even though it’s only been 10 days it feels like we’ve been seeing each other for months.

‘We said we’re definitely going to give it a go on the outside.

‘Obviously everything changes when you get out so we said we’re just going to cross each bridge as it comes to it.

‘We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside.’

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show also saw the return of the babies to the villa, as each couple was given a doll to look after.

Prior to their elimination, Mary and Aaron were crowned as the best parents at the end of the challenge.

Following the arrival of the dolls, the boys were taken on a golf trip outside the villa while the girls were left to care for the babies.

Hampshire PE teacher, and first disabled contestant, Hugo Hammond also left Love Island this month – leaving as part of a quadruple dumping on August 5.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron