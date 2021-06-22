Hugo Hammond, 24, from Hampshire, has been selected for Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Hugo Hammond from Hampshire was born with club foot.

He has been named as one of the contestants taking part in the new series of Love Island which starts on

It is yet another season of the reality show to feature representation from Hampshire, following Portsmouth’s own Demi Jones who came third in Love Island 2020.

Here is all you need to know:

How old is Hugo?

Hugo Hammond is 24.

What is his job?

Before joining Love Island, he worked as a PE teacher.

He said: ‘I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.’

What is club foot?

On the NHS website, it says: ‘Club foot happens because the Achilles tendon (the large tendon at the back of the ankle) is too short.

‘Club foot can affect 1 or both feet. It's not painful for babies, but it can become painful and make it difficult to walk if it's not treated.

‘Club foot affects about 1 baby in every 1,000 born in the UK. Both feet are affected in about half of these babies. It's more common in boys.’

Has he played cricket for England?

As well as being a PE teacher, Hugo is a keen cricketer and has even played for England PD (Physical Disability).

He added: ‘I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid.

‘You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.’

What is his Instagram?

Hugo is @hugo_hammond on Instagram.

He has 10.9k followers on the social media platform.

What is he looking forward to most about Love Island?

Hugo says he is looking forward to a ‘fun summer’ taking part in Love Island.

He explained: ‘I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.

