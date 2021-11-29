The hit ITV series has again been disturbed following the impact of Storm Arwen.

The live aspects of the show on Friday night were scrapped, while Saturday and Sunday’s episodes were axed and replaced with a pre-recorded show.

These episodes included a compilation of classic moments from previous series but left viewers questioning why the main show was not on TV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show was cancelled this weekend due to weather conditions.

I’m a Celebrity has faced a lot of drama so far after Richard Madeley was forced to leave the show last week after he was taken to hospital.

Here is everything you need to know about the cancellation and when the show will return to our screens:

Why was I'm a Celebrity cancelled over the weekend?

The show was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions in Wales where the show is filmed.

ITV bosses released a statement on Friday which said that the decision to cancel the show was made 'due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we're putting into place on production at Gwrych Castle in Wales.'

The celebrities were also removed from camp for their own safety after the storm ripped through a 200ft production tent, with a tree also crashing into the castle.

The campmates have remained in quarantine to ensure they are Covid-safe until they return to the castle.

Will I’m a Celebrity air tonight?

The ITV series will not air tonight, ITV has confirmed.

When will the show return?

ITV has confirmed that I’m a Celebrity will return on Tuesday.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to present I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! live from Gwrych Castle on Tuesday night, ITV has said.

A statement said: ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday November 30) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show. Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the castle.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron