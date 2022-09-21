News you can trust since 1877
This scene features Jared Morgan as Wycliffe, editing his manuscript.
This scene features Jared Morgan as Wycliffe, editing his manuscript.

IN PICTURES: The making of Morningstar

Morningstar is a feature-length docudrama which tells the story of John Wycliffe, the bold medieval philosopher who defied both church and state and translated the Bible into English.

By Christine Emelone
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:42 pm

Produced by Trinity Digital Films, Morningstar combines narration and drama to explore Wycliffe's life as never before. It will open to general release in Autumn 2022.

1. The crew of Morningstar

The acting and film crew who took part in the production of Morningstar

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

2. Rehearsals on the green screen

The actors run through their lines and warm-up for filming on set.

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

3. Jared Morgan preps for his role as Wycliffe

Marianna Coletta, Make-Up Designer, prepares Jared Morgan for his elderly scenes as John Wycliffe

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

4. John of Gaunt

Jon Buckeridge takes on the role of John of Gaunt. He finds Wycliffe to be an unusual priest.

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

