Michael Scott and the rest of the employees at Dunder Mifflin have a special place in the hearts of many people.

If you are in need of a bit of comfort TV after a rough day, it is hard to think of a better show for that than The Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Steve Carell, actor B.J. Novak, actress Jenna Fischer, actor John Krasinski and actor Rainn Wilson poses in the press room after winning "Outstanding Comedy Series" for "The Office ". Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But where can you find episodes of the hit sitcom when you need them?

Here is your guide to streaming The Office in 2022.

Is The Office on Netflix in the UK?

All 9 seasons of The Office (U.S.) are currently available for streaming on Netflix in the UK as of January 28.

Can you stream it anywhere else in the UK?

The Office (U.S.) is also available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Is The Office on Netflix in the US?

Despite being one of the most popular shows on Netflix, The Office was removed from the streaming service in the US in 2021.

Where can you stream The Office in the US?

Due to being an NBC series, The Office is available to stream on Peacock right now in 2022.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron