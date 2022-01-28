Is The Office on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Now TV, Amazon Prime, Paramount+ or NBC's Peacock in 2022
THE Office is one of the most iconic sitcoms released so far in the 21st century.
Michael Scott and the rest of the employees at Dunder Mifflin have a special place in the hearts of many people.
If you are in need of a bit of comfort TV after a rough day, it is hard to think of a better show for that than The Office.
But where can you find episodes of the hit sitcom when you need them?
Here is your guide to streaming The Office in 2022.
Is The Office on Netflix in the UK?
All 9 seasons of The Office (U.S.) are currently available for streaming on Netflix in the UK as of January 28.
Can you stream it anywhere else in the UK?
The Office (U.S.) is also available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.
Is The Office on Netflix in the US?
Despite being one of the most popular shows on Netflix, The Office was removed from the streaming service in the US in 2021.
Where can you stream The Office in the US?
Due to being an NBC series, The Office is available to stream on Peacock right now in 2022.