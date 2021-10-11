Viewers are reporting issues with the television channel in the UK.

Among the complaints are ‘badly pixilated’ images and ‘poor audio quality’.

ITV is down this afternoon. Have you been affected?

Downdetector shows that there are reports of issues with ITV up and down the country, including in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

According to the website, people have also reported issues with accessing ITV’s website this afternoon.

ITV has yet to comment on social media about the reported issues.

