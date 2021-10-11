ITV down: Viewers report issues with TV channel including 'badly pixilated images and poor audio' in the UK

ITV is down in parts of the country this afternoon.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 11th October 2021, 4:04 pm

Viewers are reporting issues with the television channel in the UK.

Among the complaints are ‘badly pixilated’ images and ‘poor audio quality’.

ITV is down this afternoon. Have you been affected?

Downdetector shows that there are reports of issues with ITV up and down the country, including in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

According to the website, people have also reported issues with accessing ITV’s website this afternoon.

ITV has yet to comment on social media about the reported issues.

Have you been affected by the ITV outage? Or are you able to watch the channel okay?

Let us know in the comments below.

We will bring you all the latest on the situation this afternoon.

