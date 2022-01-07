The show's third season came to an end in May 2020 meaning that fans have waited nearly two years for the next instalment of Killing Eve.

Killing Eve quickly became one of the BBC' s most popular shows and follows Eve Polastri (played by Sandra Oh) as she attempts to capture a psychopathic assassin named Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer).

Killing Eve will return to our screens next month.

Here is everything you need to know about season four of Killing Eve:

When will the new series air?

The first two episodes of season four will debut on BBC America on February 27.

The release date was announced alongside a new teaser video on the Killing Eve Instagram account.

The caption reads 'You deserve this. 2/27/22,' which officially confirms the date in the US format.

Previous seasons have aired first in the US before airing in the UK (with usually a two-month gap) but the BBC and BBC iPlayer announced on Instagram:

'Watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer in early 2022. New episodes available weekly straight after it airs on BBC America.'

Who has written the fourth season?

It has been confirmed that Laura Neal, the writer of Netflix's Sex Education, will take over from Suzanne Heathcote as the head writer of Killing Eve.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote season one of the show and Emerald Fennell penned season two.

Who is cast in Killing Eve season four?

Due to teasers released by the BBC, it has been confirmed that British intelligence investigator Eve and assassin Villanelle will be returning to the show.

Spoilers show that Fiona Shaw will be back as MI5 boss Carolyn Martens and it is also hoped that Kim Bodnia will return as Konstantin Vasiliev, Villanelle's handler.

New characters will also be introduced in season four, following the same pattern as season three which saw Felix (played by Stefan Iancu) work alongside Villanelle as an assassin.

What could happen in season four?

The first season of Killing Eve was based on a book called Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings.

Since the release of the first season, the show has not followed the same direction as the book but can be assumed that Villanelle will continue to work as an assassin, with Eve’s obsession continuing to develop.

Will there be a season five?

Sadly, it has been confirmed that season four will be the final season of Killing Eve.

BBC America stated that the new series will be the last and Jodie Comer explained to Harper's Bazaar that she is sad that the show is coming to an end.

She said: 'I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly. It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time.’

She also added that she is on board with the show ending after four seasons as she explained: 'I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.'

