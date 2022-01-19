First picture from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Picture Amazon Studios/PA Wire

Based on the world created by JRR Tolkien, the show is not an adaption of the titular books or the Hobbit but instead set in a different era of Middle Earth.

The show will be called Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and will debut in September 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the Amazon Lord of the Rings show called?

Amazon has finally announced that the show will be called Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

When does Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut?

It will premiere on September 2, 2022.

Amazon releases episodes weekly – unlike Netflix – and tends to release three episodes first and then one a week after.

What is the show about?

The plot of the Amazon series remains a tightly guarded secret, however it is set in an era prior to the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings.

Is there a trailer?

Amazon released the first teaser trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on January 19.

You can see it in the embedded tweet in this article.

SEE ALSO: Is season six the last one for Peaky Blinders

How can you watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The show is an Amazon Prime TV exclusive.

This means that you will require an Amazon Prime subscription to watch.

It is available at no extra cost for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.

You will be able to watch the series via the Prime Video app – which is available on Smart TVs, on phones, tablets, computers and video game consoles – as well as Amazon Fire Stick and more.

Who is in the cast?

In July 2021, Amazon announced the following actors have been cast in the show:

Robert Aramayo

Owain Arthur

Nazanin Boniadi

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel[9]

Ismael Cruz Córdova

Ema Horvath

Markella Kavenagh

Joseph Mawle

Tyroe Muhafidin

Sophia Nomvete

Megan Richards

Dylan Smith

Charlie Vickers

Daniel Weyman

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Maxim Baldry

Ian Blackburn

Kip Chapman

Anthony Crum

Maxine Cunliffe

Trystan Gravelle

Lenny Henry

Thusitha Jayasundera

Fabian McCallum

Simon Merrells as Trevyn[10]

Geoff Morrell

Peter Mullan

Lloyd Owen

Augustus Prew

Peter Tait

Alex Tarrant

Leon Wadham

Benjamin Walker

Sara Zwangobani

Charles Edwards

Will Fletcher

Amelie Child-Villiers

Beau Cassidy

Will there be a second series?

Amazon has already announced a second season of the show – and production will take place in the UK instead of New Zealand.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron