Lord of the Rings Amazon: When is The Rings of Power released, is there a trailer, who is in the cast, how can you watch, will it release in 2022 and is there going to be a second series?
AMAZON has finally announced the name of its long-awaited Lord of the Rings TV series.
Based on the world created by JRR Tolkien, the show is not an adaption of the titular books or the Hobbit but instead set in a different era of Middle Earth.
The show will be called Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and will debut in September 2022.
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the Amazon Lord of the Rings show called?
Amazon has finally announced that the show will be called Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
When does Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut?
It will premiere on September 2, 2022.
Amazon releases episodes weekly – unlike Netflix – and tends to release three episodes first and then one a week after.
What is the show about?
The plot of the Amazon series remains a tightly guarded secret, however it is set in an era prior to the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings.
Is there a trailer?
Amazon released the first teaser trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on January 19.
You can see it in the embedded tweet in this article.
How can you watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The show is an Amazon Prime TV exclusive.
This means that you will require an Amazon Prime subscription to watch.
It is available at no extra cost for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.
You will be able to watch the series via the Prime Video app – which is available on Smart TVs, on phones, tablets, computers and video game consoles – as well as Amazon Fire Stick and more.
Who is in the cast?
In July 2021, Amazon announced the following actors have been cast in the show:
Robert Aramayo
Owain Arthur
Nazanin Boniadi
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel[9]
Ismael Cruz Córdova
Ema Horvath
Markella Kavenagh
Joseph Mawle
Tyroe Muhafidin
Sophia Nomvete
Megan Richards
Dylan Smith
Charlie Vickers
Daniel Weyman
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Maxim Baldry
Ian Blackburn
Kip Chapman
Anthony Crum
Maxine Cunliffe
Trystan Gravelle
Lenny Henry
Thusitha Jayasundera
Fabian McCallum
Simon Merrells as Trevyn[10]
Geoff Morrell
Peter Mullan
Lloyd Owen
Augustus Prew
Peter Tait
Alex Tarrant
Leon Wadham
Benjamin Walker
Sara Zwangobani
Charles Edwards
Will Fletcher
Amelie Child-Villiers
Beau Cassidy
Will there be a second series?
Amazon has already announced a second season of the show – and production will take place in the UK instead of New Zealand.