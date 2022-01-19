It has been confirmed by Netflix that Love is Blind season two is on its way and fans will not have to wait long to meet the new couples as they test whether love really is blind.

Viewers were completely drawn in when the first season aired back in 2020 and now the show is back to help the single contestants find their perfect match through a series of blind dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will then see the couples get engaged as they meet face to face for the first time before they decide whether to tie the knot.

Here is everything you need to know about Love is Blind season two:

When will season two air?

Love is Blind will be back for its second season just before Valentine's Day on February 11.

The single contestants will be put through a series of blind dates to find the one.

Who is in the cast?

Netflix has remained tight-lipped on the contestants for season two but the streaming platform has confirmed that presenters Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to present the show.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a teaser trailer to announce the return of Love is Blind on January 13.

In the teaser, the pods (the rooms where contestants blindly speak to each other) are lighting up again to prepare for the upcoming season.

The teaser then cuts to presenters Nick and Vanessa as they tell the contestants 'The pods are finally open'.

The trailer also teases that there will be tears, weddings and many shocking reveals in the second season.

How to watch Love is Blind

Love is Blind season two will be available on Netflix from 8am on its release date.

The first season is still available on the platform alongside the reunion show, After the Altar: Two Years Later.

You will need a Netflix subscription to catch up with the show and subscriptions are priced from £5.99.

To make a Netflix account, please see here.

What happened in Love is Blind season one?

The couples in the first series seemed to be at very different stages of their relationships as the season progressed.

Things were going smoothly for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett and Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, whereas there was plenty of drama for the other couples.

In the series, Damian Powers initially did not want to tell Giannina Gibelli why he was 'happy to escape home life' which annoyed his partner.

He eventually confided in Giannina which brought the couple closer.

Elsewhere, it was not smooth sailing for Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas either, as Jessica struggled to move past her feelings for another contestant.

Jessica removed her engagement ring due to doubts about the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack were the first couple to leave the experience, after an argument made the pair realise they were not the perfect match.

The weddings came in episode 10 but only two ceremonies went ahead as Amber and Barnett and Cameron and Lauren were the only couples to leave the show as husband and wife.

Are any of the couples still together?

Lauren and Cameron are one of the show's biggest success stories and are still together three years after the show ended.

Amber and Matthew are also still together.

Damian and Giannina have had an on-and-off romance since Damian left his partner at the altar on the show.

During the reunion show, which was released last year, Damian brought Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago with him, sparking outrage from his ex.

Jessica and Mark also failed to make the trip up the aisle after Jessica revealed she couldn't go through with the nuptials.

Jessica stated in the reunion that she was in a new relationship while it was discovered that Mark had allegedly cheated on Jessica during their engagement.

Kelly and Kenny's relationship went south in the final episode of the show when the couple broke up in tear-jerking scenes.

In the reunion show, it was revealed that Kenny is in a new relationship while Kelly remains single.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron