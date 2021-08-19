The Love Island final is only a couple of days away.

Fans have been glued to their TV screens over the last 8 weeks, eagerly following each and every turn.

The Islanders have faced many ups and downs during this season, such as the chaotic Casa Amour re-coupling and the cinema movie challenge, which unraveled a lot of home truths for the contestants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when will the season come to an end and how will you be able to watch the final?

Here is all you need to know.

When is the Love Island final?

This year’s Love Island began on Monday, June 28, with the original cast 'coupling up' for the first time.

The reality show has graced ITV2 every evening from 9pm, except for on Saturdays, where you can watch the unseen bits from the Villa.

Many ‘Bombshell’ Islanders have come and gone into the villa since the first episode and now there’s only a few days left to find out the winner.

SEE MORE: Portsmouth Love Island star Demi Jones diagnosed with thyroid cancer

The final will take place on Monday, August 23 and is expected to air for 90 minutes.

The show will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, who will crown the Love Island winners and give them the £50k prize.

As always, every year there is the infamous twist in events, where the Islander who is given the envelope containing the £50k has to choose whether to keep or split the money with their partner.

Where to watch the final?

The final will be available to watch live on ITV2 from 9pm. The show will also be available on ITVHub, to either watch live or on catch up.

There are currently five couples left in the villa but a lot could change before Monday's final, so be sure to tune in to see who takes the crown.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron