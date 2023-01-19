Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown made her first full appearance on the ITV2 show last night, after being revealed as a bombshell the day before. The 25-year-old is a freelance singer, actress, dancer and fashion model, and studied at the University of Portsmouth between 2015 and 2018.

While completing her degree in Musical Theatre and Performance Art, the London native worked at The Astoria Nightclub in Guildhall Walk as a dirty disco girl. The venue are backing their girl to go all the way in the villa.

Astoria nightclub have sent out a good luck message to Love Island contestant and former University of Portsmouth student Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown. Picture: ITV PLC/Astoria Nightclub.

‘Best of luck to our girl Zara going into Love Island to stir things up,’ Astoria posted on Instagram. ‘She’s been part of our dirty disco crew and after the tv announcement she said "It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time.”

‘We wish her luck and look forward to seeing her when she comes out.’

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown alongside other Astoria nightclub dancers. Picture: Astoria Nightclub.