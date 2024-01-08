Love Island All Stars: Portsmouth's Demi Jones rumoured to star in ITV dating series - full cast
The 2020 finalist is rumoured to be making to ITV’s popular dating series for their All Star programme. National news publication The Sun have compiled a list of names who are expected to be on the show – which is due to air on January 15 at 9pm.
Former contestants Georgia Harrison and Toby Armolaran have already been officially announced this morning. Demi, of Cosham, took the Love Island world by storm when she was 21 and nearly walked away as the winner. The alumni of Springfield School in Drayton finished the serious coupled up with Luke Mabbott, and has previously had another long term partner since her days on the big screen.
A few months after the series had aired, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer – vowing to “bounce back stronger”. After finding a lump on her neck, and going through surgeries to remove a golf-sized tumour, she revealed she was cancer free in 2021.
Demi previously said her main role model was her mum due to being strong, optimistic and always having a smile on her face. Following her cancer battle and appearances on other TV series, she is rumoured to be appearing on the Love Island spin-off series.
Here are the full list of contestants The Sun believes to be going on Love Island All Stars
Hannah Elizabeth
Georgia Steel
Georgia Harrison – confirmed
Chris Taylor
Anton Danyluk
Mitch Taylor
Demi Jones
Liberty Poole
Jake Cornish
Kaz Kamwi
Luis Morrison
Toby Aromolaran – confirmed