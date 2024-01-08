Reality TV star Demi Jones could be back on our TV screens and returning to the Love Island villa.

The 2020 finalist is rumoured to be making to ITV’s popular dating series for their All Star programme. National news publication The Sun have compiled a list of names who are expected to be on the show – which is due to air on January 15 at 9pm.

Former contestants Georgia Harrison and Toby Armolaran have already been officially announced this morning. Demi, of Cosham, took the Love Island world by storm when she was 21 and nearly walked away as the winner. The alumni of Springfield School in Drayton finished the serious coupled up with Luke Mabbott, and has previously had another long term partner since her days on the big screen.

Demi previously said her main role model was her mum due to being strong, optimistic and always having a smile on her face. Following her cancer battle and appearances on other TV series, she is rumoured to be appearing on the Love Island spin-off series.

Here are the full list of contestants The Sun believes to be going on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth

Georgia Steel

Georgia Harrison – confirmed

Chris Taylor

Anton Danyluk

Mitch Taylor

Demi Jones

Liberty Poole

Jake Cornish

Kaz Kamwi

Luis Morrison