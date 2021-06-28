Love Island starts tonight. Picture: ITV/pictures provided by PA Wire

The 24-year-old is the first disabled contestant to take part in the hit reality TV series, having been born with club foot.

He is a PE teacher and has played cricket for England Physical Disability (PD).

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Love Island on TV?

Yes the series is TV show and is produced by ITV

What channel is it on?

Love Island airs on ITV2.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

It will air at 9pm on ITV2 – the episode will run until 10.35pm.

What day does Love Island air?

The series will air throughout the week on weekdays – starting at 9pm.

Is it available for streaming?

If you can’t watch Love Island on TV, it will be available on ITV Hub to watch live – as well as to catch up with at a later date.

You do need a TV license to be able to watch shows on ITV Hub.

Episodes will also be available the next day on BritBox for subscribers to the streaming platform.

