Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Photo: Film Frame ©Marvel Studios 2020

Fans of superhero movies will be able to watch Black Widow at cinemas across the Portsmouth area on July 7.

The film, which stars the Avengers’ most feared operative Natasha Romanoff in her first solo adventure, comes more than two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released.

Black Widow was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but it was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When a conspiracy emerges threatening to uncover the darkest parts of her past, Romanoff, aka Black Widow, must take on an unstoppable force and confront her history as a spy long before she became an Avenger – or risk losing it all.

Scarlett Johannsen stars as Natasha Romanoff, alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

Vue Portsmouth is one of the cinemas that will be showing Black Widow, alongside Odeon in Port Solent.

Lee Kemp, General Manager of Vue Portsmouth, said: “The Marvel Universe has become one of modern cinema’s most gripping stories.

‘This time, film fans can escape to the action-packed world of Black Widow enhanced by the ultimate seat, screen and sound, and finally find out more about Natasha Romanoff’s mysterious past that made her into one of the Avengers’ most feared but reliable members.

‘The arrival of Black Widow also means the arrival of another big screen blockbuster in a summer season full of major releases. From action to adventure, drama and beyond, it’s all on the big screen this summer. We can’t wait to welcome film-lovers along.’

Tickets are available for booking now.

