All four divisional games ended in incredible walk-off wins, starting with the Tennessee Titans – number one seeds in the AFC – losing at home to the young, exciting Cincinnati Bengals.

The Green Bay Packers – top seed in the NFC – also fell as the San Francisco 49ers triumphed at a snowy Lambeau Field, before Sunday witnessed more thrilling encounters.

The Los Angeles Rams held off a a late Tom Brady-inspired surge to knock out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, last year’s Super Bowl champions, before the final divisional playoff went to overtime.

The Kansas City Chiefs eventually edged past the Buffalo Bills in a game for the ages, setting up a thrilling Sunday slate that starts with the Patrick Mahomes-led favourites hosting the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

The 49ers then head to a Rams side looking to win the NFC Championship and book a return to their SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

But if you are planning on tuning in, here’s everything you need to know:

Are the NFL Championship games on TV?

Yes both of the games will be televised in the UK as well as in the US.

What channel is Bengals vs Chiefs on?

The AFC championship game will see the Bengals take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

It will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL in the UK.

In the US it will be on CBS – you can also stream the game on Paramount+ in the states.

What time does TV coverage start for AFC Championship game?

Sky Sports will have coverage from 7pm GMT.

Meanwhile CBS coverage will start at 3pm E.T.

What channel is 49ers vs Rams on?

Once again, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL will be showing this game.

In the US, Fox Sports have coverage.

Sky Sports coverage starts at 11.15pm GMT following the end of the Bengals vs Chiefs game.

Fox Sports’ coverage will start at 6.30pm E.T.

