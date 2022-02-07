The former Cilla and Cleaning up actress will return to our screens tonight in a new ITV thriller called No Return.

Sheridan Smith' s role in No Return comes just days after the finale of Channel 5's The Teacher where she played Jenna Garvey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheridan Smith will star as Kathy Powell in No Return.

No Return is a four-part drama series about a family whose dream holiday abroad goes wrong.

Here is everything you need to know about the ITV series:

When will No Return be on TV?

No Return will premiere on ITV at 9pm tonight (Monday, January 7), and the next three episodes will continue on a weekly basis.

After the first episode has aired, all four episodes will be available on ITV Hub.

Who is in the cast?

Sheridan will be joined by a host of new and familiar faces in No Return.

The cast includes:

-Sheridan Smith as Kathy Powell

-Michael Jibson as Martin Powell

-Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Noah Powell

-Lily Sutcliffe as Jessica Powell

-Jodie Campbell as Rosie

-Sian Brooke as Kathy's sister Megan McGee

-David Mumeni as Megan's husband Steve McGee

-Philip Arditti as Noah's legal representative Rico Karvalci

-Rufus Hound as private investigator Al Milner

-Murat Seven as hotel worker Ismail.

What is the plot?

Sheridan will play Noah's mum in No Return as her son is accused of sexual assault.

The family's Turkish holiday turns sour when Noah accepts an invitation to a beach party by fellow holidaymaker, Rosie.

After he returns back to his hotel room, Noah and his family are woken up by police who then drag the teen into the police station for questioning.

Kathy and her husband are left desperately fighting for their son's freedom following the allegation in the four-part series.

Is No Return based on a true story?

No Return is not specifically based on a true story but the plot was inspired by recollections from a friend of the series creator, Danny Brocklehurst.

A friend of the screenwriter had told Danny about how his relative experienced some legal trouble whilst abroad on holiday.

Sheridan Smith said that on reading the script: 'I instantly thought this has never been done. I’ve never read anything like this before.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron