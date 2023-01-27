Season two of the Netflix original show left viewers on the edge of their seats as the Pogues sailed away from one of the biggest show downs with Sarah Cameron’s dad, Ward Cameron, who is played by Charles Esten.

The last episode of season two was aired in July 2021, and fans have had a lengthy wait for the next installment of the drama – but the wait is nearly at an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the show return?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Madelyn Cline attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images):Madelyn Cline

Some of the main actors, including Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss, were seen in a photo posted by Netflix in February 2022, confirming the return of Pogue land, sparking a frenzy of excitement amongst watchers.

This month Netflix announced that the brand new season will be released on February 23, 2023 with ten episodes hitting the screens.

Who in the cast will be returning for Season 3?

The show is set to feature all of the faces that have been seen before which is a relief for viewers after there were rumours that Madelyn Cline may not be returning after her split from, co-star, Chase Stokes.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chase Stokes attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The couple dated for about a year, going official in 2020, but they broke things off after a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated that everyone will be making a comeback, making the season even more exciting.

What happened at the end of Season 2?

After being drugged, the teenager finds herself onboard a ship with her step-mum, sister and brother, but she is shocked to find that her dad, who she thought was dead, is also there – alive and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pogues managed to escape the ship with Sarah, floating away on a safety boat, but the story has not ended there…

Can you watch it on Netflix?