Outer Banks: When will season 3 be released? Can you watch it on Netflix? Will there be a season 4?
NETFLIX has confirmed that the next season of Outer Banks is closer than you think.
Season two of the Netflix original show left viewers on the edge of their seats as the Pogues sailed away from one of the biggest show downs with Sarah Cameron’s dad, Ward Cameron, who is played by Charles Esten.
The last episode of season two was aired in July 2021, and fans have had a lengthy wait for the next installment of the drama – but the wait is nearly at an end.
When will the show return?
Some of the main actors, including Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss, were seen in a photo posted by Netflix in February 2022, confirming the return of Pogue land, sparking a frenzy of excitement amongst watchers.
This month Netflix announced that the brand new season will be released on February 23, 2023 with ten episodes hitting the screens.
What happened at the end of Season 2?
The last episode bore witness to the Pogues becoming a group of stowaways after wanting to save Sarah from her derranged family, who were fleeing from their problems at home.
After being drugged, the teenager finds herself onboard a ship with her step-mum, sister and brother, but she is shocked to find that her dad, who she thought was dead, is also there – alive and well.
The Pogues managed to escape the ship with Sarah, floating away on a safety boat, but the story has not ended there…
Can you watch it on Netflix?
The ten episodes will be shown on Netflix and it will be accompanied by the previous two seasons.
Will there be a season 4?
It has been confirmed just days before season 3 comes out that Netflix will be renewing the contract to create season 4. The news was revealed at a fan event that took place in Huntington Beach, where the cast surprised fans by not only showing them a nine minute preview of season 3, but they were also treated to finding out that there will be a season 4 coming.