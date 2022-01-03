Peter Wright of Scotland reacts to the win during his Semi-Finals Match against Gary Anderson of Scotland during Day Fifteen of The William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 02, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

After weeks of intense action and plenty of 180s, the tournament has reached the final.

Taking place at Alexandra Palace in London, it started on December 15 and comes to a conclusion tonight (January 3).

If you are thinking of tuning in, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is in the PDC World Darts Championship?

England’s Michael Smith will take on Scotland’s Peter Wright at Alexandra Palace tonight.

Smith beat James Wade 6-3 in the first of the semi-finals on Sunday evening, before Wright prevailed over Gary Anderson 6-4 to book his place in the final.

When is the final?

The PDC World Darts Championship 2022 final takes place tonight (January 3).

It will take place at Alexandra Palace in London – which has hosted the tournament since 2008.

What time is the final?

The final will kick off at 8pm tonight.

Is it on the TV?

The whole of the PDC World Darts Championship 2022 has been televised by Sky Sports.

And so the final will also be on Sky this evening.

What channel is the final on?

Sky Sports has a Darts channel for the tournament – so the final will be shown on Sky Sports Darts/ Darts HD.

It will also be on Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD.

Coverage on Sky starts at 8pm.

Is it available on streaming?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, you can grab a Now TV sports pass.

