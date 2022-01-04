PDC World Darts Championship 2022: Who won the final? How much was the prize money? How much does the winner take home?
The PDC World Darts Championship came to a dramatic close last night.
After weeks of intense action and plenty of 180s, the tournament has reached an end.
Taking place at Alexandra Palace in London, it started on December 15 and came to a conclusion yesterday.
Here’s all you need to know.
Who was in the PDC World Darts Championship?
England’s Michael Smith faced Scotland’s Peter Wright at Alexandra Palace last night.
Smith beat James Wade 6-3 in the first of the semi-finals on Sunday evening, before Wright prevailed over Gary Anderson 6-4 to book his place in the final.
Who won?
Peter Wright took home the Sid Waddell Trophy for a second time after beating Michael Smith 7-5 at Alexandra Palace on Monday evening.
He had previously lifted the trophy in 2020.
How much was the prize money?
There was a total prize pot of £2.5m for the tournament as a whole.
What did the winner take home?
The winner pocketed £500,000, with the runner up taking home £200,000.
Losing semi-finalists took home £100,000 each and the players who fell at the quarter final stage took home £50,000.