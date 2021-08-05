Portsmouth residents wanted for new series of The Dog House on Channel 4

The Dog House is looking for people to apply for a new series. Picture: Channel 4

The Dog House is returning to Channel 4 and is encouraging Portsmouth residents to apply.

Plenty of loveable animals at Wood Green, The Animals Charity in Cambridgeshire, are looking for their forever homes.

If you feel like you could provide the perfect home for a rescue dog, then applications for the new series of The Dog House are open now.

For those unfamiliar with the show, it follows the process of matching the dogs with would-be owners.

The Dog House follows this process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs, an array of people from different walks of life and watching the beginnings of brand-new relationships between them.

The show is searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.

Are you interested in taking part?

If you want to apply you can do so on Channel 4’s website by clicking this link – here.

