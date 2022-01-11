‘Rooney’ will offer a window into Wayne's formative years; from his time as a young boy growing up in Liverpool and through to his teenage years where his emerging stardom led to scrutiny.

The documentary will highlight some of the most challenging moments in Wayne's life as England record goal scorer.

Here is everything you need to know about Rooney:

When will ‘Rooney’ be released?

The highly anticipated documentary will launch on February 11 in more than 240 countries around the world.

Is there a trailer?

‘Rooney’ is directed by BAFTA award winner Matt Smith and the first official trailer for the new documentary was released in October 2021.

Wayne Rooney is the current manager of Derby County Football Club.

The trailer shows snippets from Wayne’s childhood alongside clips from his career as his family and friends share their own accounts of the footballer's life.

Who else will feature in the documentary?

The documentary will include testimonies from those closest to Wayne, including his wife Coleen, friends, and family.

Rooney will also feature intimate interviews with footballing greats such as David Beckham, Gary Neville, Thierry Henry, and Rio Ferdinand.

They will share their accounts of Wayne as a teammate and as an opponent alongside Wayne's first Premier League manager David Moyes and his first England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson.

How to watch

The documentary will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime.

