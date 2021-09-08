Taskmaster presenters, Alex Horne and Greg Davies, are back for the latest series of the comedy game show.

The BAFTA award winning series will be back for its twelfth series this month.

The programme, which is presented by comedians Alex Horne and Greg Davies, follows a group of five celebrities as they attempt to complete a series of challenges in order to win the show.

The comedy game show has proved to be a huge hit with the British public since its debut and has now been developed into a Taskmaster board game and book.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest series of Taskmaster:

Who is on the line up?

The new line up, which was announced in May, shares many familiar faces and comedy favourites.

The five contestants for series 12 are:

-Alan Davies from QI

-Desiree Burch from Too Hot To Handle

-Guz Khan from Man like Mobeen

-Morgana Robinson from The Morgana Show

-Victoria Coren Mitchell from Only Connect.

Who won the last series?

Sarah Kendall walked away as the series 11 champion. The line up for series 11 also included Charlotte Ritchie, Lee Mack, Jamali Maddix and Mike Wozniak.

What are some past Taskmaster challenges?

There have been many tasks that have taken place over the last 11 series. Some of these challenges have included:

-Basketball chaos, where contestants have to shoot a basketball in a net without using their hands

-Eat, throw and balance, where contestants are given three items and they have to eat one item, throw another and balance the last item on a pole

-Sandwich gate, where contestants have to make the most exotic sandwich they can and then eat the creation.

When will the show air?

Alex Horne confirmed on social media that the show will be back on our screens from Thursday September 23 at 9pm.

A trailer has also been released for the show, that sees the new contestants sitting on cakes and throwing forks in a task.

Where can I watch the new series?

The new series will be available to watch on Channel 4 and on demand on All 4 online. A Champions of Champions special is also set to air this year, with a date still yet to be announced.

