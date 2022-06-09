Teen Mom UK follows the lives of a group of young mums who are juggling motherhood with growing up, relationships, and teen drama.

The MTV series has shown the ins and out of the cast’s lives since 2016, and now the show is set to return for its eighth season.

Teen Mom UK is back for its eighth season. (L-R) Sassi, Chloe, Mia, Amber.

But is there a release date for the new series and will Hampshire's Mia Boardman return to the show?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for the new series?

A release date is yet to be announced for Teen Mom UK season eight.

In the promotional poster for the upcoming season, it states that new episodes will be 'coming soon'.

Will it be available to watch on MTV?

The new series will be available to watch on MTV and MTV Play on its release date.

Who is in the cast?

Details for the upcoming season are currently being kept under wraps by MTV.

The promotional poster features series regulars Amber Butler, Sassi Simonds, and Chloe Patton.

It is unknown whether the families of the cast members will feature in season eight.

Is Mia Boardman returning to the show?

Mia Boardman, who is from Southampton, left Teen Mom UK after season three.

During her time on the show, her relationship with her child's father, Manley, dramatically ended.

The young mum told MTV at the time of her departure: ‘I’ve decided to take a break from Teen Mom UK series 4 because I’ve decided to focus on my new relationship and Marliya’.

However, four years later, Mia has confirmed that she will return for season eight.

In an Instagram post of the promo poster, the young mum said: '4 years later and I'm back. I told you something was coming. Season eight coming soon on @MTV.'

Since her time on the show, Mia has taken part in a documentary on domestic violence called 'Domestic Violence & Me: Mia's Story’ where she spoke about her past relationship with violent Christopher Brooks.

Mia's ex-boyfriend, who strangled her and left her fearing that she would never see her daughter again, was jailed for 12 months in March 2021.

What could happen in season eight?

The plot details for season eight are yet to be confirmed but thanks to social media, viewers already have an idea of what's in store for the upcoming series.

Since season seven aired, Chloe and Jordan got engaged in Paris, Amber and Ste have faced plenty of ups and downs as they co-parent their two children, Sassi has her own beauty business and Mia has started her own podcast called Nappy Days.

How to watch past seasons of Teen Mom UK