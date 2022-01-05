Lord Sugar and his advisors are returning to our screens on Thursday.

Sixteen fresh candidates will once again vie it out to try and win £250,000 investment.

It is the first series since 2019 due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Apprentice: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire

The first episode of the new series, which will air on Thursday was filmed in part in Portsmouth – it was revealed late last year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does The Apprentice start?

The latest season of The Apprentice starts on Thursday at 9pm on BBC.

Where was the first episode filmed?

Lord Sugar will start the 2022 edition of the Apprentice by summoning the aspiring entrepreneurs to his boardroom and set them off with a task like no other.

Under the watchful eyes of his advisors, the candidates are thrown in at the deep end as they set sail from Portsmouth on board a luxury cruise ship.

Their task is to come up with marketing campaigns for a new cruise liner, including creating a brand and a TV advert.

One team’s approach to design is far from plain sailing, while on the other team, discord during the advert filming leads to choppy waters.

Later, both teams attempt to cruise into the lead when pitching their ad campaigns to industry experts, but they end up with that sinking feeling.

Back on dry land in the boardroom, Lord Sugar is on the lookout for answers and it’s man or woman overboard for one candidate when they’re the first to hear those dreaded words: ‘You’re Fired!’

Who are the contestants?

Candidate Harry Mahmood, 35, a regional operations manager from the West Midlands, has described himself as the “Asian version of Lord Sugar”.

He said he hopes to work with Lord Sugar to develop his business and become “the bad boys of the bath bomb world together”.

He is up against Alex Short, 27, the owner of a commercial cleaning company in Hertford.

Short left school after the first year of sixth form and is on route to tripling his turnover.

He said: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you”.

Shama Amin has said she wants to “be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there”.

The 41-year-old mother of five and children’s day nursey owner from Bradford added that “being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf,” means she understands the challenges they face.

Ashkay Thakrar, 28, the owner of a digital marketing company, is hopeful that his ability to speak seven languages will serve him well on the show.

He said his friends “call me AK47 because I’m a killer salesperson” and has claimed that his first word as a newborn was “profit”.

Thakrar has also said that sleeping is a “waste of time” as it goes against the reason he believes he was put on Earth – to make money.

The other candidates on the show include Aaron Willis, a flight operations instructor and ex-RAF member, Akeem Bundu-Kamara, a strategy manger for a financial firm, beauty brand owner Amy Anzel, hotel front of house manager Brittany Carter and Conor Gilsenan, a sales executive.

Additionally, Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, a sustainability company owner, Harpreet Kaur, a dessert parlour owner, online pyjama store owner Kathryn Louise Burn, pharmacist Navid Sole, finance manager Nick Showering, boutique cocktail bar owner Sophie Wilding and Stephanie Afflek, the owner of an online children’s store, will take part.

How can I watch it?

The episode will air on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One/ One HD – and will also be available on iPlayer.

Why is Claude Littner not returning?

Former winner Tim Campbell is joining the series as one of Lord Sugar’s aides.

He is standing in for Claude Littner who has not been able to take part in filming following a serious accident while riding an electric bike near his Mill Hill home in London.

Tim will join Baroness Karren Brady with Lord Sugar saying: ‘My former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges.’

It looks set to be a busy year for Lord Sugar and the team – the BBC have reportedly started work on a further two series of The Apprentice.

The business mogul previously suggested he planned to step down after making it to 20 series. ‘We would have been doing series 16 this year and I was happy to do four more,’ he said last year.

‘Of course, it is the BBC who will decide if they wish to do it. I fully understand they are in charge but if they wanted to do it, I think 20 years is a nice round figure.’

In addition, there will also be an Apprentice special to celebrate the Beeb’s 100th anniversary in 2022.

