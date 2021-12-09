Lord Alan Sugar has appeared in all fifteen series of The Apprentice.

The Apprentice is set to return to BBC One soon after a two year hiatus.

The latest instalment of the series will see former winner Tim Campbell join as an aide due to Claude Littner not being able to take part due to medical reasons.

Here is everything we know so far about the latest series of The Apprentice.

Will the show return in 2021?

Viewers will have to wait just a little bit longer for the latest series as The Apprentice confirmed that it will be making a comeback in early 2022.

Why was there no series in 2020 and 2021?

The show was cancelled for 2020 and 2021 due to concerns regarding Coronavirus.

A new team of candidates had started filming for the 2020 series but filming suddenly came to a halt after lockdown made filming impossible for the team.

Will Lord Alan Sugar make a return?

Lord Alan Sugar has confirmed he will be back for the latest series.

He has signed a contract for two further series of the hit BBC One show to give even more aspiring young businessmen and women the chance to work alongside him.

Lord Sugar has appeared in all fifteen series of The Apprentice and started his journey as a businessman selling electric goods out of a van he brought for £50.

He then founded Amstrad, a British electronics company, in 1968.

Now, over 50 years later, he has an estimated worth of over £1bn.

Will there be a special episode to mark 100 years of The BBC?

The Apprentice, Strictly Come Dancing and Top Gear have announced specials in 2022 to mark 100 years of the BBC.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore shared in a statement: ‘Our centenary year will be a huge treat for audiences of all ages from massive sporting events, comedy, entertainment, drama, arts and music, to documentaries assessing all aspects of the BBC's history.’

A release date for The Apprentice special has not yet been announced but it is likely that the episode will air in October 2022 to mark the anniversary.

Who won the last series?

Carina Lepore won the latest series of The Apprentice back in 2019 as she secured an investment for her artisan bakehouse business.

Lord Sugar picked the entrepreneur to be his business partner ahead of Scarlett Allen-Horton who pitched her new recruitment Agency.

Carina received a £250,000 business investment and a 50/50 partnership with multi-millionaire Lord Sugar.

How can I watch past seasons?

Sadly, past seasons are no longer available on BBC iPlayer.

A six-part best bits special is available on the streaming site, which features highlights from the past 12 series.

