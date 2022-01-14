The popular crime drama is set in Morecambe, a seaside town in Lancashire, and the show follows the police officers living and working in the area.

However, throughout the show, boundaries between personal and private lives begin to blur and the drama begins to unfold outside of the criminal cases that are being investigated.

DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer.

The Bay kicked off its third season on Wednesday, January 12 at 9pm.

Here is everything you need to know about The Bay season 3:

What happened in episode one?

It was confirmed in February that Morven Christie, who played DS Lisa Armstrong in The Bay, would be departing from the series.

Following her exit from the show, ITV announced that Marsha Thomason would be joining the crime drama as new family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend.

In episode one, Jenn is involved in a car crash as she is on her way to drop her children off at school.

Immediately after this incident, the new officer is thrown into the deep end on her first day of the job when a body washes up in the bay.

The body in the bay is confirmed as Saif Rahman's (played by Brahmdeo Ramana).

Jenn then partners up with DS Karen Hobson (played by Erin Shanagher) to support the Rahman family as they begin to unravel who murdered the young boxer.

Saif was involved in a fight outside a new nightclub in Morecombe after a group of men harassed him and his girlfriend.

Saif's post-mortem revealed that he has been beaten with a blunt object, such as a baseball bat, and the club's CCTV showed Jordan Rooney (played by Conor Lowson) amongst the group of men.

They then raid Jordan's flat and bring him to the station for questioning but at the flat, they discover a baseball bat.

Who is in the cast?

The confirmed cast for The Bay season three includes:

-Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

-Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning

-Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James 'clarkie' Clarke

-Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson

-Thomas Law as DC Eddie Martin

-Michael Karim as Adnan Rahman

-Rina Mahoney as Mariam Rahman

-Nadeem Islam as Jamal Rahman

-Brahmdeo Ramana as Saif Rahman

-Gary Lewis as Vinnie Morrison

-Vincent Regan as Ray Conlon

-Ash Tandon as Kareen Riaz

-Zahra Ahmadia as Shazia Riaz

-Barry Sloane as Chris Fisher

-Georgia Scholes as Erin Fischer

-Paddy Rowan as Ritchie Ford

-Mark Stanley as Warren Pryce

-Deepica Stephen as Shirin Persaud

-Conor Lowson as Jordan Rooney

-Jenny Platt as Emma Williams

-Isabel Caswell as Molly Williams

-Joel Phillimore as Kyle Williams

-Adam Astil as Mike Williams

-Kerrie Taylor as Ellen Manning

How many episodes are there in season three?

The first two series of The Bay were made up of six hour-long episodes each.

The third season will follow the same pattern, with a new episode every week.

When will The Bay next be on TV?

A new episode of The Bay will air on ITV every Wednesday over the next six weeks, with the grand finale scheduled for Wednesday, February 16.

Episode two will air on Wednesday, January 19 but if you prefer to watch the series in one go, the full series is now available on ITV Hub.

