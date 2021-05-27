Set on the Isle of Wight, The Beast Must Die is a BritBox original thriller, starring the likes of HBO Chernobyl’s Jared Harris and The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo.

This is everything you need to know - including where the drama was filmed.

What is The Beast Must Die about?

Will you be watching the five part thriller? (Photo: Gareth Gatrell/BritBox)

The Beast Must Die is a five part revenge thriller series, which focuses on the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man who she believes killed her son.

Following the hit and run of a six year old boy, his mother is determined to avenge his death - and the only thing that’s keeping her going is the desire to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible.

Enter Detective Strangeways, the troubled yet brilliant detective tasked with unpicking the web of tragedy and steering the course to justice.

The programme is based on the murder mystery novel of the same name, published by Nicholas Blake - the pen name of poet Cecil Day-Lewis, father of actor Daniel Day-Lewis - in 1938.

Who is cast in the show?

The cast features Billy Howle (The Serpent, MotherFatherSon) as Detective Nigel Strangeways, and Bafta-winning and Golden Globe and Emmy nominated Jared Harris (Chernobyl, The Crown) as George Rattery, the man who may be behind the hit and run.

Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, Deadwater Fell) stars as Frances Cairnes, the mother of the murdered boy intent on having her revenge.

Also included in the lineup is:

- Geraldine James (Anne With an E, Back to Life)

- Nathaniel Parker (The Vineyard, Of Kings and Prophets)

- Maeve Demody (Carnival Row, Marcella)

- Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom)

- Colin Blyth (Grantchester, The Sister)

The series is directed by Dome Karukoski (Tolkien, Veljet), produced by Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton, Official Secrets) and has been adapted for the screen by screenwriter Gaby Chiappe (Shetland, Vera).

Where was The Beast Must Die filmed?

The Beast Must Die started filming in and around the Isle of Wight at the end of August 2020.

Isle of Wight news site Island Echo reported that on Friday 4 September, filming for the show took place at a grand property on Love Lane in Bembridge, with the set representing a school sports day.

The site also reported that “Culver Down near Sandown will be partially closed to motorists [on Saturday 5 September] to allow filming to be carried out around the battery and pub”.

The film crew also took over a section of Waterfront at Norton Spit, Yarmouth. Large marquees were seen set up across the road.

In an interview with County Press, The Beast Must Die Director Dome Karukoski said: “After two weeks, the Island has treated us well, we’ve gotten three seasons in one day.

“We’ve gotten the sun, the wind, and I’ve been delivered grapes to my door by an unknown kind person who grows them.

“The crew is loving it, the actors are thinking about moving here and the local football team were kind enough to accept my son into their weekly football club.

“A very happy director here.”

Production was assisted by Dadina Sagger, of the Isle of Wight Film Fixers, who helped supply local contacts for production, including hotels, locations and storage.

Sagger said: “Hopefully more productions will look upon the Island as the place to film, as The Beast Must Die production achieved all 61 days of filming through Covid-19 by keeping their cast and crew safe.”

When can I watch The Beast Must Die?

The Beast Must Die will be available to watch exclusively on BritBox.

From Thursday 27 May, the first two episodes will drop, with the three remaining episodes airing every week on Thursdays.

The Beast Must Die is a BritBox original production, meaning that those who want to watch the thriller will have to sign up for the streaming service.

BritBox is a streaming service created by the BBC and ITV, and offers up the very best in past, present and future British programming and award winning content.

Boxsets from All 4 and British films from Film 4 were also made available on the platform last year. The streaming site also houses content from Channel 5 and Comedy Central UK.