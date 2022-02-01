The Book of Boba Fett: Is it on Disney+, Episode 6 title, what time is it released, episode title, who plays Boba Fett, who is in the cast, who plays Din Djarin and is Baby Yoda in it?
BOBA Fett is finally taking centre stage as the star of the latest Disney Plus series.
The armour-wearing bounty hunter is back follow his famous demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
After first making his on-screen reappearance in season two of The Mandalorian, he has now got his own spin-off show.
The Book of Boba Fett began airing on December 29, 2021.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming episodes:
When is Episode 6 released?
The Book of Boba Fett episode six is being released on February 2.
What time will the episode be released?
In general Disney+ tends to release episodes at 3am EST in the U.S which is 8am GMT – and also midnight PST.
What is the episode title?
It will be called Chapter 6 – how ever the subtitle has yet to be revealed.
Is there a promo for Episode 6?
Yes a brief teaser for Episode 6 has been released – it is embedded in the article.
The promo warns ‘you won’t want to miss this’.
Who plays Boba Fett?
Temuera Morrison is the actor who plays Boba Fett in the series and also in The Mandalorian.
He was the actor who played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
Who else is in the cast?
Ming-Na Wen reprises her role Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian.
Matt Berry voices 8D8, David Pasquesi plays he Twi'lek majordomo to Mok Shaiz, Jennifer Beals plays Garsa Fwip and Carey Jones plays Krrsantan.
Who plays Din Djarin?
Pedro Pascal reprised his role as Din Djarin/ The Mandalorian for episode five of The Book of Boba Fett.
Is Baby Yoda in Book of Boba Fett?
Grogu has yet to feature in The Book of Boba Fett – although Din Djarin had an armour made for his former charge.